Food prices continue to spike in Michigan, and residents are seeking ways to save and stretch their grocery budgets. Shopping at places that help customers save money at the checkout lanes is important, and one popular chain in Michigan has been named the cheapest place to shop.

Major Chain In Michigan Named America's Cheapest Grocery Store

Consumer Reports and Strategic Resource Group analyzed prices at grocery chains in major metro areas nationwide to determine the most and least expensive supermarkets on average. For decades, Walmart and Aldi have been considered the places to shop for people who need to pinch pennies. However, the latest data from Consumer Reports proves that neither of these grocery chains is the cheapest after all.

To keep results consistent and provide a point of reference, Consumer Reports used Walmart — the largest grocery chain in the country — as a baseline for its study. This meant that all supermarkets analyzed were labeled as either more or less expensive than Walmart. The results showed that at a national average, Costco prices are 21.4% lower than Walmart's for comparable items.

One reason for the membership-based warehouses' low prices is that Kirkland, Costco’s private label, makes everything from diapers to prosecco, which the warehouse store sells at lower prices than name-brand products. It can do this because there are no advertising or marketing costs for Kirkland products, unlike comparable brands.

Whole Foods Market was the most expensive chain in the study, with prices about 39% higher than what you'll pay at Walmart locations nationwide.

