While choosing the home you live in is important, it's just as important that the neighborhood surrounding your home is a welcoming and inclusive community. And several Michigan communities have been named the friendliest places to live in the Great Lakes state.

These Communities Are The Friendliest Places To Live In Michigan

Nextdoor released its list of Friendliest Neighborhoods in America based on real neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform. The friendliest cities in each state receive a top score of 100, and you might be surprised who came out on top in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#3 Algonac

Algonac is a peaceful, riverfront town known for its boating culture. Nextdoor Neighbors appreciate the family-friendly atmosphere and the town's dog-friendly parks. Residents say it's a quiet, safe community with pleasant walking paths.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#2 Center Line

Center Line is a family-friendly place with a strong sense of community. Nextdoor Neighbors appreciate its safety and the dog-friendly parks.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#1 Huntington Woods

Huntington Woods is a peaceful, well-maintained town known for its beautiful tree-lined streets. Nextdoor Neighbors appreciates its family-friendly atmosphere and walkability, making it a safe, welcoming community for all.

And these neighborhoods aren't the only friendly spots to call home. Check the full list below of Michigan's friendliest communities.

These Communities Are The Friendliest Places To Live In Michigan Nextdoor released its list of the friendliest neighborhoods in Michigan based on real neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform. Gallery Credit: Canva, Jessica Poxson