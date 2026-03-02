A major need of any new parent is having a reliable way to keep a close eye on their baby while they sleep or when they're not in the same room. A baby monitor allows you to keep an eye on your little one from anywhere in your home. However, Michigan parents are urged to check their monitors after thousands were recalled for a potentially dangerous issue.

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Baby Monitors For Overheating

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of over 80,000 baby monitors due to multiple reports of them overheating and sparking while charging. According to the CSPC, 11 incidents involving the display unit have been reported, but no injuries. Consumers are urged to check their homes for the following product:

Get our free mobile app

Approximately 81,800 Babysense Max View Baby Monitors are included in the recall, model number VBM55RX. The defect affects only the “parent” display unit, not the camera component that’s placed in a child’s bedroom. And it doesn’t affect the Max Pro units or any other Babysense monitor. The monitors were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and babylist.com between January 2023 and December 2025. They cost between $90 and $180.

Consumers are urged to discard the product at their municipal hazardous waste collection centers. The monitor contains a lithium-ion battery and must be disposed of differently from other battery-powered devices to avoid a risk of fire.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Michigan Michigan has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson