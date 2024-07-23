Summer nights in Michigan offer the perfect opportunity for some stargazing. The dark skies offer an incredible backdrop to observe the beauty of the cosmos. And Michigan residents can save the date to catch the year's most powerful meteor shower show that will soon illuminate the sky in the Great Lakes State.

The Most Powerful Meteor Shower Will Soon Light Up Michigan Skies

According to NASA, the best meteor shower of the year includes a shooting star display Michigan residents won't want to miss. The annual Perseid meteor shower is in full swing, with its peak expected to make an impact in mid-August. The Perseid meteor shower is caused by debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle entering the Earth's atmosphere, creating fiery and colorful streaks in the sky as they burn up. So when and where can Michigan residents catch this shooting star display?

According to Space.com, the Perseids will peak the night of August 12th until before dawn on August 13th. The annual Perseid meteor shower is one of the few visible in the summer without using a telescope. But you'll still want to check weather conditions for fog and clouds as the meteor shower is easier to see in clear, dark skies. Experts recommend finding a location with minimal light pollution for the best view. Anywhere near the countryside where it becomes very dark at night is ideal. And keep your eyes on the sky to catch fast meteors, visible for only a second or two as they whizz through the sky. Check out incredible pics of the Perseid meteor shower from around the world below.

