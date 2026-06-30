The iconic coming-of-age comedy that became a cultural phenomenon, American Pie is coming back to the big screen in Grand Rapids. Now, fans have a chance to watch the film with its original screenwriter and East Grand Rapids native, Adam Herz.

Yesterdog Anniversary Celebration Features American Pie Screening

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Adam Herz to Reveal Stories From American Pie at Live Q&A Event:

Many Michiganders know Grand Rapids as the hometown of Jumanji and The Polar Express author Chris Van Allsburg, but far fewer know about another major connection to pop culture history. The classic teen comedy American Pie has deep roots in West Michigan, making it one of the region's most surprising pieces of movie trivia.

One of the places where you can still see the movie’s local influence today is Yesterdog, Grand Rapids’ beloved hot dog joint and the inspiration for the teen hangout featured in the film.

Yesterdog via Google Maps Yesterdog Grand Rapids Michigan

As Yesterdog prepares to celebrate 50 years of business, the restaurant is hosting a special screening of American Pie as part of the celebration:

Adam Herz is a native of East Grand Rapids, and included many local references in his screenplay for the film. Like 'East Great Falls' and a favorite hot dog restaurant that the lead characters frequent called 'Dog Years' inspired by the one and only Yesterdog! Join us for a night of laughs and stories from this GR-inspired comedy classic!

The event will take place at the historic Wealthy Street Theatre on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets going on sale at 10:00 a.m. on July 7. Find more details on the special screening event here.

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