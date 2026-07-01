It's about to get loud in Southwest Michigan this weekend. Every 4th of July weekend the Battle Creek Executive Airport welcomes fans for the "Field of Flight" air show. This year the celebration will take place July 1-5, 2026.

Here's What You Can Expect at This Year's 'Field of Flight':

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The MQ-9 Reaper Drone Is One of the Biggest Air Show Attractions

I have the need for speed! Each year, fans like myself look forward to the Fourth of July holiday not only for the fireworks and celebrations, but because it signals one thing: it’s time for Field of Flight.

Getty Images MQ-9 Drone Field of Flight Battle Creek Michigan

In years past the air show has welcomed such elite military performers as U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptors, and F-35A Lightning IIs, as well as world-class hot air ballooning.

This year one of the demonstrations I'm most eager to see is the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team out of Hill Air Force Base in Utah, but really it's the MQ-9 Reaper drone that's got me intrigued.

When I first saw "drone on display" advertised I didn't think much-- but then I saw the video.

Now, I didn't exactly picture those little civilian drones that we often see buzzing around the neighborhood, but I didn't think the drone would be this big. It almost looks like a small plane itself!

See the MQ-9 Reaper military drone on display at Field of Flight this week Thursday-Sunday. Find more details on the 2026 air show here.

The 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026 Before you scroll, here’s how this list came together: researchers at Nova Kratom analyzed 358 U.S. airports using 2025 data on delays, cancellations, and diversions, combining them into a stress index score. Here's a look at the 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow