A contest is heating up in Southwest Michigan to find the favorite ice cream shop, with community votes rolling in until July 10. Who will scoop the top spot?

Southwest Michigan's Favorite Ice Cream Shop Poll Rules

Voting Period : Voting runs from Tuesday, June 30th, through 5 AM on Friday, July 10th.

: Voting runs from Tuesday, June 30th, through 5 AM on Friday, July 10th.

Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day.

Cheating: The use of bots or other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in the nominated ice cream shop's removal from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.

The use of bots or other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in the nominated ice cream shop's removal from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically.

Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Van Buren

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If your favorite ice cream shop wasn't nominated before the start of this poll, stay cool and submit a late nomination by tapping here.

I'm a softie for ice cream. I can't wait to see which local shops land in the top 5.

While we lick our lips and wait for the end of this yummy poll, let's take a look at some of the best ice cream shops in the state of Michigan.

Michigan's Best Ice Cream Shops Michiganders share their favorite ice cream shops from around the state. Credit: Reddit Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill