Southwest Michigan is looking at a pretty solid start to the week — warm, sunny, and the kind of July weather that makes you want to be outside as much as possible.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, July 6th, 2026, through Sunday, July 12th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 66.

Mostly clear skies. Low 66. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies. High 87. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 78. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 65. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 79.

Mostly sunny skies. High 79. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 65. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.

Mostly clear skies. Low 59. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.

Mostly sunny skies. High 86. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 61.

Mostly clear skies. Low 61. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies. High 87. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 65.

Mostly clear skies. Low 65. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 65. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 83.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 83. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.

Read More: Tragic Discovery At Electric Forest Festival Sparks Investigation

Read More: Tragic Discovery At Electric Forest Festival Sparks Investigation

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 64.

Mostly clear skies. Low 64. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 66.

Mostly clear skies. Low 66. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies. High 87. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Michigan’s 20 Most Dangerous Cities in 2026 Compare the Market analyzed crime data to rank Michigan cities by total reported offenses, including crimes against persons, crimes against property, and crimes against society. The Michigan city totals were based on the latest available FBI crime statistics reviewed by Compare the Market. Its broader dangerous cities research also reviewed crime index data from 2019 through the start of 2025, using scores tied to public perceptions of crime, safety, property crime, and violent crime. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow