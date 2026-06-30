If you've got a bag of potato chips sitting in your pantry, now is a good time to check the label. A recall affecting several popular chips has been upgraded to the FDA's highest risk level, and it impacts products sold in Indiana.

Popular Potato Chips Recalled In Indiana Over Serious Health Risk

A recall of certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips has been upgraded to the FDA's most serious risk level due to possible Salmonella contamination. The chips were initially recalled in May by Utz Quality Foods. The Food and Drug Administration has now classified it as a Class I recall. This means there is a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious health problems or death.

Get our free mobile app

The recalled products include:

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

8oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2oz Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

2oz Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

8oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

2oz Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have the recalled chips should not eat them. They should either throw them away or contact Utz Customer Care at 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, for refund information.

Indiana Town Names That Everyone Mispronounces There are several town/city names in Indiana that, unless you are from that area, you have no idea how to pronounce. Here are 25 examples. How many can you pronounce correctly? Gallery Credit: Travis Sams