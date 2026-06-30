Forget the crowded beaches and long flights. One Michigan city has been named one of America's best vacation spots.

This Michigan City Is Named One Of America's Best Vacation Spots

Cheapism recently rounded up America's best vacation destinations for 2026, highlighting places that offer a memorable getaway beyond the typical Florida beach vacation. One Michigan city earned a spot on the list thanks to its cooler summer temperatures, outdoor recreation, wineries, and scenic Lake Michigan shoreline.

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Here's what Cheapism had to say about the popular northern Michigan destination:

"Traverse City offers a more relaxed climate during the summer, unlike the oppressive heat of many other destinations. It’s an alternative to the beaches because Lake Michigan offers outdoor activities in the northern part of the country, as well as wineries, a beverage that attracts many tourists. Reddit user iiciphonize stated: “Downtown is nice with lots of little shops and places to eat. Kind of isolated, as the nearest major metros would be Grand Rapids and Detroit. Waterfront is beautiful.”

If you've never been to Traverse City, summer is one of the best times to enjoy festivals throughout the season, with plenty of opportunities to get out on the water, and it has become a favorite road trip destination for families, couples, and anyone looking for a relaxing getaway.

If a summer road trip has been on your mind, this recognition might be the excuse to make the drive. With national attention once again landing on Traverse City, it's clear the city remains one of Michigan's premier vacation destinations.

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