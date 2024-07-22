Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits an WWII era landing ship tank.

By day the USS LST 393 is a veteran's museum and by night it's a public movie house! Sort of.

If you've ever wanted to watch movies aboard a legit WWII-era warship, you're in luck.

I think what's most impressive about the USS LST-393 is she's only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in its original form out of all 1,051 tanks that were built. And yes-- she did see action!

Thanks to continued restoration efforts the USS LST-393 is still around today to serve as a memorial to the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country. She also carries on their legacy by educating future generations and bringing our nation's history to life.

Movies on Deck

In partnership with the Muskegon Area District Library the annual Movies on Deck series is now underway. We've got one final cinematic classic schedule for the season. Here's how to get the show:

Each month throughout the summer classic movies are shown on a huge screen on the top deck of the warship. While the event is free of charge donations are encouraged to keep the series and the museum afloat, so to speak.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, with snacks and sodas available for purchase to enjoy during the screening. Showtime starts at dusk which is currently around 10:00 p.m.

While the 2024 season included screenings of Top Gun: Maverick and Superman the season will conclude with a screening of the 1980 comedy Airplane! on August 2, 2024 so save the date.

It's a uniquely Pure Michigan experience that everyone should experience. Find more details on the USS LST 393 here.

