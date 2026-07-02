Casey’s Expansion Could Bring New Stores to Michigan

It's a great time to be a fast-food fan in Michigan. Not only is Jack in the Box back in Battle Creek, but Raising Cane's and Bojangles are finally here, as well as 7 Brew coffee, and even Chick-fil-A is planning 30 new locations across the state.

Now, another popular Midwest convenience chain is planning a major expansion that could bring more locations closer to home.

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Midwest Favorite Casey’s Is Growing With 400 New Stores:

Iowa-based Casey's General Store is a popular convenience store chain which has grown to include nearly 2,5000 across 16 different states. With a reputation comparable to Buc-ee's, Wawa, and Sheetz, Casey's is not just any ol' gas station.

Also, since when did gas stations start having their own fan bases? Ask any Buc-ee’s or Sheetz enthusiast and they’ll tell you they’re loyal to their favorite convenience store brand.

Although I'm a native Michigander, I spent many years living out west in Nebraska and Missouri. Upon first arriving in the Heartland I was shown the delicious ways of Casey's. For those who aren't familiar, Casey's pizza is the real showstopper:

Prepared food is a core capability for Casey’s, and as the fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., our fresh, handmade pizza is our crown jewel -- Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer

Gas station pizza? Yes. The best!

While the chain has already established a presence in the Detroit area and has recently expanded to Grand Rapids, could Casey's soon become a household name across the state? According to a press release from Casey's reps, the answer is likely 'yes'.

As the nation’s third largest convenience store retailer...Casey’s will continue to grow its footprint to have the right stores in the right locations with the right products to meet guests’ needs. Through organic growth and acquisitions, the company is targeting the addition of 350 stores by the end of fiscal year 2026.

I'm excited by the idea of one day being able to swing by my neighborhood Casey's to grab a slice of breakfast pizza on my way to work, but for now, that's only a dream.

Seriously, they'll do everything except give us a Buc-ee's, right?

These Michigan Stores Sold Million-Dollar Lottery Tickets in 2026 These are the Michigan stores that have sold $1 million or more in winning lottery tickets so far in 2026. Keep in mind that this list only includes winners reported through the time this gallery was published, so don’t be surprised if even more stores join the list later this year. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie