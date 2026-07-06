Two Men In Adidas Tracksuits Hit Valleywood Cars Before Sunrise

Two Men In Adidas Tracksuits Hit Valleywood Cars Before Sunrise

Dana Marshall

Residents in Kalamazoo's westside neighborhood, Valleywood, are looking for two young men who were caught on video breaking into several vehicles early Sunday morning.  Do you recognize the two young men or their car?

They were first caught on video pulling onto Cypress Creek Lane before turning onto Barkwood Lane around 5:40 AM on Sunday, July 5th. Two young men are seen jumping out of their car, running to vehicles parked in a driveway, and trying to break into them.

When they attempt to break into cars at a house down the street, you can hear a woman yell at them in the video below.

That's when they pull up to a home on Yellow Pine Lane and find an unlocked vehicle.  Two young men can be seen getting out of a light colored (either silver or white) 4 door sedan.  This car may be a Ford Fiesta; we're not sure at this time.

Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew
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Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew

The two young men are also caught on video in the same neighborhood breaking a car window, which set off that car's alarm.

Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew

As far as we know right now, cars were broken into, and items were stolen from residents on Barkwood Ln, Hickory Nut, and Arrowwood.

Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew

The two young men appear to be thin, both wearing Adidas tracksuits.  It was dark, and the video is grainy, but it appears that one of the young men is Caucasian and the other may have darker skin.  The car might be a Ford Fiesta or a Ford Focus.

Cheryl N Andrew
Cheryl N Andrew

If you have any information about these two young men, please contact the Kalamazoo Township Police by tapping here.

 

Michigan's Cold Case Deck of Cards: Dealing Unsolved Crimes

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has put Michigan's cold cases on a deck of playing cards and distributed them in jails and prisons across the state, as well as into communities. The hope is that these long unsolved cases will find answers. This series will reveal one or two cards a week until the entire deck is available.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: breaking news, Crime, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, News

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