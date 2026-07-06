Residents in Kalamazoo's westside neighborhood, Valleywood, are looking for two young men who were caught on video breaking into several vehicles early Sunday morning. Do you recognize the two young men or their car?

They were first caught on video pulling onto Cypress Creek Lane before turning onto Barkwood Lane around 5:40 AM on Sunday, July 5th. Two young men are seen jumping out of their car, running to vehicles parked in a driveway, and trying to break into them.

When they attempt to break into cars at a house down the street, you can hear a woman yell at them in the video below.

That's when they pull up to a home on Yellow Pine Lane and find an unlocked vehicle. Two young men can be seen getting out of a light colored (either silver or white) 4 door sedan. This car may be a Ford Fiesta; we're not sure at this time.

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The two young men are also caught on video in the same neighborhood breaking a car window, which set off that car's alarm.

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As far as we know right now, cars were broken into, and items were stolen from residents on Barkwood Ln, Hickory Nut, and Arrowwood.

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The two young men appear to be thin, both wearing Adidas tracksuits. It was dark, and the video is grainy, but it appears that one of the young men is Caucasian and the other may have darker skin. The car might be a Ford Fiesta or a Ford Focus.

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If you have any information about these two young men, please contact the Kalamazoo Township Police by tapping here.