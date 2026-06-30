The skies above Michigan could become hazy, and it's not from the humidity. Weather experts say once again, particles from a massive dust storm in North Africa are heading across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Midwest, including Michigan.

Saharan Dust Returns With Possible Impact On Michigan Skies

Get our free mobile app

It's finally starting to feel like summer here in Michigan! And by "summer" we mean sweating before breakfast and cranking up the A/C. Now, as temperatures climb toward some of the hottest we've seen in years, another unusual weather event is headed our way.

While it's not uncommon or dangerous, it could create some fiery orange sunsets across Michigan this week.

According to fine folks with Michigan Storm Chasers, another round of dust from the Sahara Desert is making its way to Michigan:

Michigan Storm Chasers via Facebook Saharan dust will be in the air today [June 30] and tonight! While we do not expect this to impact air quality, we MAY see a vivid sunset tonight as dust particles in the air often lead to more vibrant colors. This dust originated in Africa. It became lifted and caught into the east to west moving trade winds and then carried and deposited into our jet stream. --

Contrary to popular belief, the dust making its way to North America is actually a good thing. As Indiana's Fox 59 writes these dust clouds bring:

minerals rich in iron and phosphorous to the area. As a result, the dust acts as a fertilizer, assisting forests and other soils and vegetation to gain important nutrients...It’s been said that the dust also serves to lower the humidity, stealing moisture from the air.

3 Michigan Towns Named Among the Midwest’s Best Lake Escapes Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon