The Kalamazoo Bubble House landed on HGTV after going viral online, and now the west side landmark is under contract at $1.15 million, down from a $1.9 million list price.

I have been fascinated by the Bubble House on the West side of Kalamazoo for several years. I've always wondered what it looks like on the inside, how spacious it is, and how they keep the walls clean.

Thanks to a new episode on HGTV's Zillow Gone Wild, we get to see the inside of this one-of-a-kind Southwest Michigan home. Of course, you'd walk in the front entrance to a gigantic spiral staircase. Jack McBrayer hosts this quirky and eye-opening show. You probably remember that McBrayer was the NBC Page on 30 Rock.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

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Thanks to HGTV and the recent real estate listing, we no longer have to wonder what this very unique house looks like on the inside. Check out a short clip of the Kalamazoo Bubble House on Zillow Gone Wild, then scroll down to see breathtaking photos of this home.

Unique Kalamazoo Dome Home For Sale The Bubble House in Kalamazoo is now pending for $1,150,000

The 3-bed, 2.5-bath, 6,347-square-foot house boasts light-filled rooms, soaring ceilings, and a unique look. Gallery Credit: Janna, Dana Marshall

The mysterious Kalamazoo Bubble House originally hit the market in 2025 for a whopping $1.9 million. One of our sister stations covered the listing and the viral reaction last summer. Tap here to see the full story. The sale of the home is now pending for $1,150,000.

Read More: Kalamazoo Avenue Closes July 15 As Downtown Two-way Conversion Begins

Read More: Kalamazoo Avenue Closes July 15 As Downtown Two-way Conversion Begins

See the full listing for this one-of-a-kind structure on Realtor.com by tapping here.