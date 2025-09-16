The changing of the seasons can be tough for asthma and allergy sufferers across Michigan. If you're finding it particularly difficult to breathe right now-- you're not the only one!

According to health experts, September is the most challenging month for asthma sufferers not only in Michigan but nationwide, and is known for having the highest number of asthma attacks.

Here’s why you may be struggling to breathe right now:

It seems as though allergy season in Michigan is never-ending. Did you know winter allergies are thing too? According to data Michigan's allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer, unfortunately. As Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health told Bridge Michigan,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true

While I'm not someone who suffers terribly from allergies I've noticed my boyfriend, who has asthma and uses an inhaler, has been extra miserable lately. Then I stumbled across this Tiktok from Dr. Rubin, MD which offers explanation,

A combination of factors including changing weather, high ragweed pollen count, and the typical rise in illness from back-to-school time all contribute to the 3rd week of September being referred to as Peak Asthma Week. During this time the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) recommends:

Creating an Asthma Attack Plan with your doctors

Getting your vaccines as soon as they are available

Taking steps to avoid getting sick

Checking indoor air filters

Limiting exposure to allergens

Taking care of your health

Find more resources for Peak Asthma Week in Michigan here.

