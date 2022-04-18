Paw Paw Bar Shootings Leave More Questions than Answers as Witnesses are Sought

A weekend shooting outside a bar in Paw Paw that left four people injured remains under investigation. Several officers responded to Sporty’s Pub & Veranda Grille on E. Michigan Ave. at around 11:45 Saturday night after shots were fired behind the business.

Investigators are still trying to put the pieces together in the case but say there was an exchange of gunfire between two parties there. At least two of the four injured in the crossfire were directly involved in the altercation. No suspects or victims have been identified at this time. At least one of the people shot was listed in critical condition. It is unclear what led up to the shootings and how many people were involved.

Paw Paw police were assisted at the scene of the shootings Saturday night by the Michigan State Police, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office, and the Mattawan Police Department. Anyone who was at the bar and witnessed the shooting or who may have more information about what happened is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post at 269-657-5501 or the Paw Paw Police Department at 269-657-5501.