The Village of Paw Paw, Michigan is asking residents to chime in with their thoughts on a proposed new Culver's fast-food restaurant coming to the area. Residents will be able to share their thoughts at an upcoming town hall meeting.

Here's what we know about the project so far:

"Welcome to Delicious!"

Wisconsin-based chain Culver's is a staple of the Midwest. Known for their dairy-centric menu, the chain boasts delicious freshly made butter burgers, fried cheese curds, and countless frozen custard combinations including a rotating "Flavor of the Day"! What else would you expect from The Dairy State?

I can remember a time during my youth where trips to visit family in Wisconsin were the only times I could get my hands on those greasy butter burgers. Now, seeing that bright blue sign is commonplace in Michigan. According to Click on Detroit the chain has over 100 locations across Michigan, and soon it could have one more!

According to a notice from Bryan Myrkle, Village Manager of Paw Paw, MI, the village will host a hearing for public comment on the proposed new Culver's development on Thursday, February 5 beginning at 7:00 p.m. As the notice states,

The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments on a development proposal for a 3.24 acre parcel along County Road 665, Parcel No. 80-47-600-004-60. No street number has been assigned to this parcel yet, but it is generally located between the Sunoco service station and the Lions Club. The project is proposed to be the development of a Culver’s fast food restaurant with drive through.

The notice adds that plans for the proposed Culver's are available to view via the Village of Paw Paw community development department.

Proposed Culver's Paw Paw Michigan Proposed Culver's Location, Paw Paw - Google Maps loading...

Because it’s located right off busy I-94, Paw Paw is the perfect pit stop for travelers to refuel and grab a bite. So, in my opinion, it only makes sense for one of America’s fastest-growing fast-food chains to be among the dining options. That being said, one of my personal favorite places to eat in Paw Paw is Red’s Root Beer, the classic drive-in diner.

Click here for more information on the public hearing in Paw Paw.

