Does Michigan Rank Among Worst Places For Package Theft?

We definitely see a rise in spam and scams in Michigan as the holidays get closer.

Are you starting to receive those scam texts claiming you have a package that can't be delivered? Perhaps you have been asked to participate in that Secret Santa scam that went around last year too.

One more thing we need to look out for this season: package theft.

Commonly referred to as "porch pirates" these Grinches are notorious for stealing packages that have been delivered and left in plain sight, no matter how big or small.

Don't get me wrong, package theft is happening in Michigan year-round but with so many of us ordering items online during this holiday timeframe, it's about to be open season for these scammers and thieves.

Home security company SafeWise just released their 7th annual report of the Top 10 Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft for 2024 and we're curious to know how it compares to last season when the Grand Rapids, Michigan metro area made the list at the #9 spot.

Thankfully, we're faring a little better this holiday season as according to SafeWise the top 10 worst metro areas for package theft include:

1. New York, NY

2. Philadelphia, PA

3. Chicago, IL

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Houston, TX

6. Atlanta, GA

7. Charlotte, NC

8. Dallas, TX

9. Boston, MA

10. Cleveland, OH

How to Protect Your Deliveries

Michigan doesn't even make the list this year! However, that doesn't mean we're safe; anyone can fall victim to package theft. The Better Business Bureau has shared tips for those holiday deliveries such as:

Alternative delivery destinations such as the storefront, post office, or Amazon locker.

Installing security cameras

Require a signature upon delivery

Opt-in for delivery notifications to stay up to date

Avoid leaving packages unattended for too long

Conversely, I've seen many neighbors installing package delivery boxes outside of their home. They're basically a safety deposit box for packages and if you order enough products online its probably worth investing in for the peace of mind.

To view the complete list and for advice on what to do after a porch pirate strikes, click here.



