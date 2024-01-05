Two Michigan Murderers on U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List in 2024
There is currently a $25,000 reward for a Grand Rapids man and a Melvindale, Michigan woman who is wanted for horrific Michigan murders. Trigger Warning: this article details graphic violence.
As Michiganders, we love it when this beautiful state gets the National recognition it deserves. However, having two people who have allegedly committed heinous crimes land on the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list does not fill us with pride. Have you seen either of these wanted criminals?
Derrell Brown has a history of violence toward women leading up to the murder of his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids in 2019. Get more on this heartbreaking story by clicking here.
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Derrell Brown
- Aliases: JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright
- Date of Birth: February 3rd, 1974
- Race: African American
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
- Weight: 180
- Heigh: 5'8"
- Wanted For: Double Murder
- Wanted In: Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Reward: $25,000
Tamera Williams allegedly shot her boyfriend then dismembered his body and discarded his body parts along 1-75 near Hancock, Ohio. Williams is a trained phlebotomist and may be working in medical clinics according to the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Tamera Williams
- Aliases: Tammy, Renee, Tamera Hood
- Date of Birth: March 18, 1979
- Race: African American
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Brown
- Weight: 190
- Heigh: 5'5"
- Wanted For: First Degree Murder
- Wanted In: Wayne County, Michigan
- Reward: $25,000
The U.S. Marshals have made it clear that these two individuals are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives contact the United States Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip by clicking here.
