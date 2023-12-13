Here’s How Amazon Delivers Packages to Mackinac Island During the Holidays

Just because they live on an island, that doesn't mean they don't enjoy Prime 2-day shipping like the rest of us!

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan, Mackinac Island attracts as many as 15,000 visitors per day during its peak summer season. However, as you can imagine things get pretty quiet in the winter.

During the winter off-season many of the horses on the famously car-free island go back to the mainland, but a handful stick around to serve the island's full-time residents. Typically, 16-18 horses stay on the island to transport freight and residents throughout the winter months-- yes, that includes Amazon packages!

Amazon shared a video series highlighting how they deliver their packages to some of the most extreme destinations and apparently that includes one of Michigan's most notable islands.

In the video Amazon shows how the orders start at their fulfillment center; once completed the packages are then transported to a loading dock in St. Ignace. Each day there are more than 600 packages loaded onto a ferry bound for Mackinac Island.

Once they arrive it's the job of the locals to sort and distribute them among residents. So, I guess you have to really trust your neighbors! But I'm sure in such a small, isolated community like theirs everyone knows each other-- and knows where to find them.

See, this is one of those times where the drone delivery Amazon keeps promising us would come extra handy! But I'm glad residents on the island don't have to miss out on the joys of Black Friday or Cyber Monday shopping like we "trolls" do.

Check out Amazon's video of delivery to Mackinac Island below:

