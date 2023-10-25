City of Otsego Wants YOUR Tree For Annual Hometown Christmas Celebration

Is it ever too early to start planning for Christmas? The City of Otsego doesn't think so!

With the Thanksgiving holiday knocking on our door, Otsego officials say they're already looking for this year's Christmas tree for their annual holiday display and they're turning to you for help.

We already know the City of Plainwell has been on the hunt for their Christmas tree and officials with the State of Michigan recently announced their selection of the state's official Christmas tree, and now it's Otsego's turn.

It seems as though West Michigan is already feeling the Christmas spirit!

In a social media post the City of Otsego wrote,

The City of Otsego is looking for a "Hometown" Christmas Tree. If you know someone that would like to donate a tree to be showcased at this year's Hometown Christmas Celebration, please contact Otsego City Hall

The City didn't offer up much details regarding the specifications of the tree, but one can assume they're looking for a nice, lush evergreen tree that exemplifies the annual holiday tradition.

If you think you've got a tree that fits the bill and you're willing to part with it--forever-- you're asked to contact staff at Otsego City Hall at (269) 692-3391.

Christmas is Coming

It's not just West Michigan that's already in the holiday spirit as cities across the state have shared their upcoming celebrations like Rochester's Big Bright Light Show or the annual holiday train that's set to pass through Allen Park.

Like I said, Thanksgiving is knocking on our door with Christmas soon to follow-- it's going to be 2024 before we know it!

