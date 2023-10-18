Here’s How Michigan and Illinois Residents Can Catch The Holiday Train

A great way to get into the holiday season is to catch the Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train which is making stops on railroads across the U.S. This is the 25th year that the Canadian Pacific Train has been helping to create holiday magic as well as helping communities in need with a great cause.

What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train hits the tracks in Canada and U.S. November 20th- December 19th. The train is decorated in glowing lights and holiday decorations and makes several stops. While the train is stopped, you can enjoy live music from the the train's brightly decorated stage. You can also explore the festive train cars and meet Santa and his elves as well.

Get our free mobile app

The holiday train also travels and raises money for a great cause. The CPKC train raises money and donates back to food banks and food shelves. According to their website, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $22.5 million dollars and more than 5 million pounds of food to donate back to communities. Which is incredible since the holiday season is all about giving.

Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train will make two stops in the Chicago Area, one on November 26th and the second on December 3rd. There are several stops in Canada as well. The CPKC Holiday Train will make its first stop in Maine on November 21st and concludes in Canada on December 19th, just in time for Christmas.

Check out this video on YouTube of the CPKC Holiday Train passing through Allen Park, Michigan last December.

Holiday Train Helps Feed Hungry Across U.S. & Canada The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolls through Central & Upstate New York every year, collecting food to feed the hungry across the U.S. and Canada. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams