Community Alert: Why Are Helicopters Circling Portage, Michigan?

It might get loud in Portage this weekend.

However, city officials are urging residents to keep calm and carry on.

Get our free mobile app

Actually, in their own words they said,

sit back and enjoy the show!

If you're a member of any community Facebook group anywhere in America I'm sure you're constantly plagued with posts asking: Did anyone hear that loud boom?

Quite often it's construction, an accident-- or on a good night a Bronco touchdown-- but even though you'll see military-style aircraft circling the Portage and the greater Southwest Michigan area it's not another political revolution.

Air Zoo's Flight Discovery Center

This weekend, July 27 & 28, the Air Zoo in Portage will be hosting a fly-in where individuals can experience a ride in a real Vietnam War helicopter.

If you love history, engines, props, pilots - or just plane fun - swing out to the Air Zoo this summer for some exciting visits from some of our favorite flying friends! These historic aircraft will be on display at the Air Zoo's Flight Discovery Center (FDC) and flights are available for purchase. Most also have ticketed tour options as well.

This weekend riders can experience the thrill of riding in a UH-1H Huey-- with the doors open, weather permitting! Admit it, "Fortunate Son" is playing in your head right now.

Residents on the Southeast side of Portage, Michigan can expect to hear "da choppa" as it circles the sky giving tours from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. So if you're a Portage resident and hate loud noises plan according.

More details on the this weekend's fly-in and how to hitch a ride here.

helicopter michigan Huey Vietnam Chopper - Canva loading...

Look Inside Zeigler Automotive Family Super Yacht, Ziggy Harold Zeigler bought his first dealership in A name we all know,bought his first dealership in Lowell, MI at age 28. Today his son oversees 35 dealerships in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Pictures from Ziggy's ceremonial christening give us an inside look: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon