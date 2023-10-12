State of Michigan’s Official 2023 Christmas Tree is Actually a Touching Tribute

It's a tradition that's taken place each holiday season in Michigan since 1987!

The State of Michigan has announced their selection of the state's official Christmas tree, which will sit outside the Capitol in Lansing this year and bring the Christmas to any and all passersby.

Much like the White House or Rockefeller Center, the State of Michigan celebrates the the kickoff to the holiday season with fanfare and celebration during an annual tree lighting ceremony in front of the state Capitol.

However, the giant spruce this year represents more than just the holiday spirit-- it's actually a touching tribute to one Michigan resident.

Where's It Coming From?

Onaway, Michigan resident Vic Ruppert's 60-foot spruce was chosen as the official 2023 state tree. According to a recent press release,

This is the first tree from Presque Isle County, and the 13th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.

So what's the big deal?

Well, Vic and his family are donating the ginormous spruce in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert. If that doesn't just warm your heart, I don't know what will!

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The spruce tree is set to be harvest from the Ruppert property on October 26 with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

After making the 3 hour trek from Onaway to Lansing, the tree will be hoisted into place my crane operators and local boy scouts troops will also be on-site to further assist. Adds the State of Michigan,

Once in place, the City of Lansing's forestry team will prepare the tree for the lighting scheme and decorations developed by the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

The big tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 17 at the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration-- rain, shine, or snow! High school marching bands, horse drawn carriages, and even Santa Claus will be there. State official will then flip the switch at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

I can't believe we're already talking about Christmas, but it's going to be here before we know it, ready or not-- and I'm not! Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

