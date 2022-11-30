When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example.

However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!

Get our free mobile app

Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek to our local tree farm and picking out the best possible Christmas tree with my family, I guess I just always took their availability for granted.

When I was living in states like Nebraska and Missouri I noticed that in the weeks prior to the Thanksgiving holiday nearly every busy street corner would be transformed into something we don't often see here up north: Christmas tree lots.

The reason we lack these retail lots here in The Mitten is because we can go straight to the source! Behind Oregon and North Carolina, Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of Christmas trees in the nation. That's news to me!

In Michigan, between 1.5 to 2 million Christmas trees are harvested each year. Many of these trees are then exported to various states throughout the country resulting in a nearly $40 million per year industry.

Who Else Made the 'Cut'?

Following Michigan, the states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington are also included among the top Christmas tree suppliers in the country. Sources say there are between 25-30 million real trees sold in the U.S. annually.

Top Sellers

When it comes to the top-selling tree varieties in Michigan the Firs, both Fraser and Douglas, are the most popular. Scotch Pines are also among the most-sold tree variety in Michigan, but my family was always partial to the Blue Spruce!

Do you prefer a real or artificial Christmas tree?

Choose and Cut Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan