Ketchup with the Wienermobile this week. I mean it's a giant hot dog on wheels, what's not to love?!

To be honest I consider myself to be a "Frank Fanatic" and I've seen the iconic Wienermobile so many times I've truly lost count. I will follow that oversized hot dog wherever it goes! Thankfully, this week it happens to be in my own backyard.

According to MLive and the official Oscar Mayer Wienermobile app (yes, there's an app for that) Michigan locals will have the opportunity to "ketchup" with the Wienermobile at any of its 6 West Michigan stops this week.

I don't know about you, but frankly I can't contain my excitement!

Did you know there are typically 6 different Wienermobiles on the road at any given time throughout the country? The hot dog drivers a.k.a. "Hotdoggers" bring the oversized vehicle for appearances at various community events, grocery stores, parades, and even weddings.

During the week of January 6 the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is scheduled to make the following stops at Walmart stores across West Michigan:

Jan 8: Walmart Supercenter, Holland (2629 N Park Dr) 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jan 8: Walmart Supercenter, Muskegon (3285 Henry St) 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Jan 9: Walmart Supercenter, Grand Rapids (5859 28th St) 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jan 9: Walmart Supercenter, Grand Rapids (355 54th St) 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Jan 10: Walmart Supercenter, Grandville (4542 Kenowa Ave SW) 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jan 10: Walmart Supercenter, Comstock Park (3999 Alpine Ave) 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

