WATCH: Wienermobile Wipes Out on Illinois Expressway

Say it ain't so!

The oversized hot dog on wheels was involved in an accident Monday morning which shut down traffic on an Illinois expressway for hours.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that at any given moment there are six different official Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles that roam the country? As an avid "Frank-Fanatic" I closely monitor the Wienermobile's whereabouts.

Yes, there's an app for that!

However, this particular situation poses more questions than answers:

When did the Wienermobile get so small?

If you've seen photos from the scene of the accident you'll be happy to know it's not just shrinkflation this Wienermobile is, in fact, smaller.

About Lil' Link

The only Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to use a Mini Cooper as its base, Lil' Link made its deubt in 2008 for the Chicago-based company's 125th anniversary.

This is quite different than all others on the road which are typically 27 feet long-- that's 60 hot dogs!

oscar mayer wienermobile Oscar Mayer Wienermobile - Lauren G/TSM loading...

So, what was this special edition Lil' Link doing on the hot streets of Chicago?

Frankly, I'm not quite sure. However, here's what we do know about the accident it was involved in:

According to CBS News the oversized cocktail weenie on wheels was headed north on I-294 when it collided with a sedan headed the same direction.

The driver of the Wienermobile lost control, and the vehicle ended up rolling on its side. The Wienermobile was seen on a flatbed tow truck after the crash.

While traffic was closed for over an hour there are fortunately no injuries to report.

Each year Oscar Mayer brings in dozens of recent graduates and/or current college students for a year-long program. These "hotdoggers" as they are referred to are Oscar Mayer ambassadors who spread joy and brand awareness via a giant hot dog.

Warning: if you ever converse with a hotdogger you will be forced to endure bun-bearable hot dog puns.

The Wienermobile Is Coming to West Michigan Who doesn't love a giant hot dog on wheels?! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

BEWARE: These Are The 5 Most Snake-Infested Lakes In Illinois Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson