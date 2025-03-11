Where Can You Find One of Michigan’s Oldest Tourist Attractions?

It's time to start planning your summer adventures in Michigan.

We get to enjoy all four seasons here in Michigan but I think summer is my favorite. It never lasts long enough though, does it?

Make the most of your vacation time and start booking those cabins, hotels, and VRBOs now. Of course you'll want to save time to visit some of Michigan's favorite attractions. What's on your summer bucket list this year?

Visiting Michigan's oldest and most popular tourist attractions should be on every Michigander's list. Have you ever been?

lilacs Mackinac Island Michigan Mackinac Island - Canva loading...

Home to Michigan's oldest building, The Officers Stone Quarters in Fort Mackinac, the island received its official designation as Michigan's first state park in 1875. However, visitors have been drawn to Mackinac Island since the first settlers arrived in the 1600s.

Once control of the island was officially given to the State of Michigan hotels began popping up, including the iconic Grand Hotel in 1887, ensuring guests would have a place to stay whilst taking in the magnificent views and historic sites the island offers.

Today in addition to Fort Mackinac, the Grand Hotel, and ferry tours, visitors enjoy taking in annual events such as the famed Mackinac Island Lilac Festival, the Somewhere in Time weekend at the Grand Hotel, window shopping and fine dining downtown, and scenic carriage rides across the notoriously car-free island.

No wonder Mackinac Island has been named a "top summer travel escape destination" by USA Today. In fact, Michigan's Governor Whitmer is currently courting the popular HBO series The White Lotus to film their next season here!

