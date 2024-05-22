This destination has claimed the top spot two years in a row now.

I mean, we certainly think it's great!

As we approach the "unofficial" kick-off to summer families across Michigan-- and the United States-- are gearing up for their big summer getaways.

Well, where are they going?

mackinac island Photo by Aubrey Antles on Unsplash loading...

USA Today's 10Best readers voted for popular summer destinations ranging from seaside escapes to National Parks like Yellowstone, but it seems they just couldn't hold a candle to one of the most popular destinations in Michigan.

A favorite among locals and tourists, a USA Today's 10Best readers poll has named Mackinac Island as the #1 Best Summer Travel Escape in the United States for the second year in a row.

Here's what USA Today had to say about the quaint island community:

Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock.

Of course, you can't reduce such a spectacular destination to a simple magazine blurb.

While Mackinac Island is famous for fudge and carriage rides the island is also home to the oldest lilacs in the country, which are on full display during the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival.

Of course summer is busy season on the island, but we think it's a great place to visit any time of the year!

