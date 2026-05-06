25 Hospitals In Michigan Earn ‘A’ Grade For Safety, Up From 17

A fresh report just dropped on hospital safety in Michigan, and the numbers are looking promising for many local facilities.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 79 hospitals in Michigan based on patient safety.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

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The previous report (Fall 2025) from the Leapfrog Group gave 17 Michigan hospitals an A for safety. That number increased to 25 in the Spring 2026 report.

Safety Grades for Michigan Hospitals Spring 2026

Number of Hospitals with an A: 25

Number of Hospitals with a B: 22

Number of Hospitals with a C: 19

Number of Hospitals with a D: 1

Number of Hospitals with an F: 0

Number of Hospitals 'Grade Not Assigned': 11

Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1

Read More: Beacon Kalamazoo Recognized for Excellence in Patient Safety

Read More: Beacon Kalamazoo Recognized for Excellence in Patient Safety

Leapfrog graded 79 hospitals in Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Now, let's take a look at the 25 hospitals deemed the safest in Michigan and why.

25 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Spring 2026 You'll find Michigan's 25 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order according to HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view

Warning: Seven Michigan Hospitals Flagged With Serious Safety Issues

Warning: Seven Michigan Hospitals Flagged With Serious Safety Issues

Kids Hospital Installs 80-Foot Arch Over Wealthy St The new children’s rehabilitation hospital at Mary Free Bed is getting some curve appeal with an 80-foot-tall arch installed over Wealthy Street. Gallery Credit: Credit: Big Joe Pesh / Mary Free Bed

If you'd like to comb through the patient safety grades of individual hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, or any other state, you can get all of that info from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade official website by tapping here.