Michigan’s Tallest Waterfall Should Be on Your Summer Bucket List

These breathtaking photos and video of Houghton-Douglass Falls will have you packing the family in the car for a Michigan road trip.

The tallest waterfall in Michigan, Houghton-Douglass Falls, can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula about 20 minutes from Houghton, Michigan. From its base to the tippy top, this waterfall measures 110 feet high. Although Houghton-Douglass Falls is the tallest of its kind in Michigan, it's not even in the top 20 tallest waterfalls in the United States.

Michigan's tallest waterfall was privately owned up until the state of Michigan purchased the popular hiking spot in 2018 and is likely to become a state park soon according to ABC12.com,

The 70-acre property, which the Michigan Department of Natural Resources purchased in 2018 from a Vietnam War veteran, will be known as the Houghton-Douglass Falls Veterans Scenic Site.

The Michigan House recently passed a bill to designate this beautiful piece of Michigan a state park. There's no official timeline on when that will happen if the bill passes.

Houghton-Douglass Falls has an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating with 176 total reviews from AllTrails.com with this description,

Generally considered a moderately challenging route. This trail is great for hiking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring. The best times to visit this trail are July through October.

