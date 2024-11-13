Will Michigan See the Final Supermoon of 2024?

November will bring our third and final supermoon of 2024; it will be almost a full year until Michigan sees the next one.

Known as the "Beaver Moon", what are the chances we'll actually be able to see it here in Michigan?

Even if it's not possible to see the supermoon here in Michigan we don't have any room to complain because this has been a very exciting year space-wise as we were treated with dazzling displays of the northern lights, viewings of both lunar and solar eclipses, and even the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3).

Like I said, it was an exciting year! However, as much as I love space and the stars, I'm not actually sure what the difference between a supermoon and a regular full moon are. Do you? As NASA explains,

The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 and is often used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the Moon is at the closest point in its orbit around Earth.

The November supermoon is set to shine it's biggest and brightest on Friday, November 15 but should be viewable in the evening sky in the days prior. West Michigan's WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter forecasts,

very good viewing [Tuesday], not as great Wednesday night, and very much rain/cloud cover complicated Thursday night.

What to Look Forward to in 2025

According to Porter we can look forward to three supermoons in the coming year-- all in a row! What are the odds? Save the date for next year's supermoons:

October 7, 2025

November 5, 2025

December 4, 2025

