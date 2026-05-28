‘90s kids across Michigan and the U.S. are rediscovering the nostalgic charm of Pizza Hut Classic locations, retro-style restaurants designed to look like they’re frozen in time.

Here's Where You Can Find Michigan's 8 Pizza Hut Classic Restaurants:

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Described by some as "nostalgic Americana at its best", these old school restaurants are a throwback to simpler times-- like when the simple act of reading a book earned you a delicious personal pan pizza!

We all know those personal pan pizzas just hit different. It's science!

According to the source on all things Pizza Hut Classic, The Retrologist, these classic locations started rolling out in smaller markets in 2019 with little to no fanfare, thus they went unnoticed until now. Now, Pizza Hut Classics are gaining renewed attention as TikTok users across the country rediscover this niche piece of nostalgia:

Over 150 Pizza Hut locations owned by Yum! Brands have recently revived the 1990s aesthetic, including painted lamps, red cups, and checkered tablecloths...The “new old” designs from the Louisville-based company have caused hundreds of users on TikTok and Instagram to embark on pilgrimages to these nostalgic locations, sparking comments, memories, and conversation. - WOODTV 8

Expect to find the classic salad bar, chunky red cups, stained glass hanging lamps, and a revived version of the old mascot, Pizza Hut Pete, at Michigan's 8 Pizza Hut Classic locations:

401 W Michigan Ave, Three Rivers

237 E Main Ave, Zeeland

412 W Sanilac Rd, Sandusky

815 S State St, Caro

330 W Main St, Fremont

790 N Van Dyke, Bad Axe

1600 Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

1303 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Used to Be a Pizza Hut Check out these former West Michigan Pizza Hut locations that have been given a second life! Gallery Credit: Google Street View