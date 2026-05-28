Check out eight hangout spots in Kalamazoo perfect for those looking to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere away from the college scene.

I'm sure the twenty-something crowd wants to hang out without people the age of their parents around. Well, guess what, we don't want you up in our business while we are grabbing a drink and hanging out with our besties either. Here's a short list of spots where we can hang out and be ourselves in Kalamazoo. (Side note: There are awesome places nearby, like Presidential Brewing, that didn't make the list below because they're in Portage.)

8 Best Hangout Spots for the Older Kalamazoo Crowd

#8 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grill

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If delicious burgers and onion rings at a dive bar are your jam, Sugar Bown Bar & Grill has pretty good reviews on Yelp. You can find them on Washington Ave near downtown Kalamazoo.

#7 O'Duffy's Pub

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You really can't go wrong with this Irish Pub. The area is gorgeous, and the atmosphere is top-notch.

#6 The Green Top Tavern

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Looking for a place to hang out with friends downtown where you can shoot pool while throwing a couple back? The Green Top Tavern has been a go-to for years.

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#5 HUB Tavern + Grill

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This is a nice space for bringing small and large groups. HUB Tavern has a unique menu with veggie options.

#4 Bell's Eccentric Cafe

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Do I really need to describe Bell's? This Kalamazoo brewery is world famous, and the atmosphere at the cafe is awesome.

#3 Louie's Trophy House

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On the corner of Walbridge and East North, Louie's has been a Kalamazoo staple for many years.

#2 WL Social House

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The WL stands for Wine Loft. That's right, the Wine Loft still exists; it was simply reimagined. I've had both breakfast and dinner here, and it is delicious. And it's a great place to hang out with co-workers and friends downtown, Kalamazoo.

#1 Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar and Lounge

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Dabney can be found on the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Rose Street in Downtown Kalamazoo. This place has a vibe like no other. The music and decor are perfect.

Did we miss your favorite Kalamazoo spot for us more mature folk? Let us know in the comments.

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Take a look! Gallery Credit: Janna