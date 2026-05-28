Top Taverns In Kalamazoo That Keep It Casual And Fun

Top Taverns In Kalamazoo That Keep It Casual And Fun

Photo by Victor Clime on Unsplash

Check out eight hangout spots in Kalamazoo perfect for those looking to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere away from the college scene.

I'm sure the twenty-something crowd wants to hang out without people the age of their parents around.  Well, guess what, we don't want you up in our business while we are grabbing a drink and hanging out with our besties either.  Here's a short list of spots where we can hang out and be ourselves in Kalamazoo.  (Side note: There are awesome places nearby, like Presidential Brewing, that didn't make the list below because they're in Portage.)

8 Best Hangout Spots for the Older Kalamazoo Crowd

#8 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grill

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If delicious burgers and onion rings at a dive bar are your jam, Sugar Bown Bar & Grill has pretty good reviews on Yelp.  You can find them on Washington Ave near downtown Kalamazoo.

#7 O'Duffy's Pub

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You really can't go wrong with this Irish Pub.  The area is gorgeous, and the atmosphere is top-notch.

#6 The Green Top Tavern

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Looking for a place to hang out with friends downtown where you can shoot pool while throwing a couple back?  The Green Top Tavern has been a go-to for years.

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#5 HUB Tavern + Grill

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This is a nice space for bringing small and large groups. HUB Tavern has a unique menu with veggie options.

#4 Bell's Eccentric Cafe

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Do I really need to describe Bell's?  This Kalamazoo brewery is world famous, and the atmosphere at the cafe is awesome.

#3 Louie's Trophy House

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On the corner of Walbridge and East North, Louie's has been a Kalamazoo staple for many years.

#2 WL Social House

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The WL stands for Wine Loft.  That's right, the Wine Loft still exists; it was simply reimagined.  I've had both breakfast and dinner here, and it is delicious.  And it's a great place to hang out with co-workers and friends downtown, Kalamazoo.

#1 Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar and Lounge

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Dabney can be found on the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Rose Street in Downtown Kalamazoo.  This place has a vibe like no other.  The music and decor are perfect.

Did we miss your favorite Kalamazoo spot for us more mature folk?  Let us know in the comments.

 

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A monolithic dome home has hit the market in Kalamazoo for $1,900,000

The 3- bed, 2.5-bath, 6,347 square foot house boasts light filled rooms, soaring ceilings, and a very unique look. Folks online are comparing it to everything from a cluster of onions to big mash of mushrooms.

Take a look!

Gallery Credit: Janna

 

 

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Filed Under: Evergreen, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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