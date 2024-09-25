Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Hosting Public Comet Viewing Event

This could be one of the biggest celestial events of the year!

And we even had a total solar eclipse this year; remember all that commotion? That was back in April, can you believe?

Get our free mobile app

Always eager to educate and entertain the next generation of astronomers, the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) is inviting the public to experience, in their words,

one of the most significant celestial events of the year or even the decade.

In addition to their regularly scheduled public observation nights the KAS will host a week-long CometWatch event where KAS members will be on-site to help share their knowledge and guide your journey across the cosmos.

Although, this comet is expected to be the brightest object in the Northern hemisphere and could be visible without a telescope for the first time in 80,000 years.

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3)

So, what are we even looking at? During late September and mid-October Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3) will be visible to stargazers around the world.

First spotted in January 2023 by astronomers at the Purple Mountain Observatory in China, the comet is expected to reach peak brightness when its closest to the sun by September 27, however the comet will reemerge in the night sky and be closest to Earth in mid-October.

The KAS invites the public to attend the viewing event with its members from October 14-18, 2024 at nearby Richland Township Park. Of course the viewing is weather dependent so be sure to check their website at 5:00 p.m. the day of the scheduled event.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. More information here.

Richland Township Park Richland Township Park - Google Maps loading...

These Major Astronomical Events Will ALL Be Visible In Michigan In 2024 From meteor showers to Supermoons to "The Big One", here are the celestial events that will take place above Michigan in 2024. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon