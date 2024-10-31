We've been treated to some dazzling light shows here in Michigan!

From majestic displays of the Northern Lights, to Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3), and several spectacular eclipses, my phone is full of photos of Michigan's night sky.

As 2024 winds down and we prepare to enter the year of the snake, we've still got some stellar stargazing that's yet to come. With Orionid meteor shower wrapping up we can look forward to not one, but three meteor showers expected in November.

But wait, there's more! November will also bring our third and final supermoon of 2024 known as "The Beaver Moon."

