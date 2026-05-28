Michigan Costco stores provide members with quality groceries in bulk, budget-friendly prices, friendly staff, free samples, and a beloved food court with unbeatable prices. It's no surprise that Costco has a legion of shopping loyalists. And while Michigan ranks highly overall, one Costco location in Southwest Michigan stood out enough to earn a spot among the top-rated stores in the U.S.

This Southwest Michigan Costco Store Is The Best-Rated In America

Costco warehouses are found in 47 states, so there is plenty of competition in determining which state has the "best" locations. Finance Buzz recently ranked the states with the best scores based on cleanliness, friendliness, stock, sample quality, number of samples offered, and parking. In addition to state averages, the study also shared the five top-rated individual Costco locations, with Southwest Michigan holding a top spot.

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Finance Buzz specifically pointed to the Kalamazoo store for standing out in several key areas and ranked the store at #4 Best-Rated U.S. Costco stores:

"Costco in Kalamazoo, one of Michigan's quirkiest college towns. That store scored a total of 54.9 out of 60, with particularly high marks for cleanliness, stock, and friendliness", according to Islands.

There are things that shoppers appear to want improved, however, even at the "best" Costcos in the country. Chief among these are more samples and better parking, two categories with consistently low scores.

Costco has also been named one of Michigan's best employers by Forbes Magazine, doing what it takes to retain and keep employees satisfied.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Michigan Costco Stores The following items are just a few of the warehouse club wares worth avoiding. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson