Is this the most "Pure Michigan" thing we've ever seen?

Boyne Mountain Resort officially wrapped up the latest ski season in Michigan history over Memorial Day weekend, and the record-breaking finale featured one unforgettable sight:

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Newlyweds skiing down the resort’s final strip of snow in full wedding attire!

After extending its season later than ever before, the ski resort closed out the historic run with a memorable wedding moment, as newlyweds raced down Victor Glacier in their wedding regalia the morning after their nuptials. In a Facebook post Boyne Mountain Resort shared,

Congrats to Allison & Ryan for pulling off one of the most iconic newlywed moves we’ve ever seen at Boyne Mountain. Not only did they ski the morning after their wedding… they did it during the latest closing weekend in Boyne Mountain history. Legendary timing.

Boyne Mountain Wedding Boyne Mountain Resort via Facebook loading...

Timber Ridge in Gobles, Michigan, The narrow ribbon of snow known as Victor Glacier survived through Memorial Day weekend in northern Michigan, while most Midwest ski resorts shut down weeks ago. Here in Southwest Michigan one of our local ski resorts,in Gobles, Michigan, closed for their season on March 5, 2026.

A post-wedding ski run down Boyne Mountain in full wedding attire is already iconic, so I'm just going to go ahead and assume Allison and Ryan are just as adventurous in everyday life.

My advice? They should mark their one-year anniversary with another historic run! Congrats to the happy couple.

4 Intimate Wedding Venues in Southwest Michigan Intimate and scaled-down weddings and elopements are so in right now. Here are several non-traditional wedding venues recommended straight from the source-- SW Michigan brides. Here's what they had to say: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon