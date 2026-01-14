Famous Tex-Mex Chain Moe’s Closes Portage Michigan Location

Over the last 10-15 years Tex-Mex cuisine has begun to gain popularity across the United States as it was the perfect blend of traditional Mexican food and American foods. As you can imagine, there are a lot more of these places in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California but there have been some that have extended to other parts of America including Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

There are a few Tex-Mex chains that have soared to the top of many people's list of favorite food places. Chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, Cava, and more have gained almost cult-like followings for the cuisine options they offer their customers. Everybody likes each individual chain for different reasons whether it be protein, topping options, pricing, or other amenities.

Everyone will tell you they are a loyal customer of one of the many Tex-Mex chains for a number of reasons. Moe's is one that flies under the radar for many people, but the Moe's faithful will tell you that they are slept on and should have more respect in the Tex-Mex game. Unfortunately, those of us in Southwest Michigan have lost another Moe's location, leaving only one in the entire area.

Have You Ever Been To Moe's? What's Your Favorite Tex-Mex Restaurant?

MLive via MSN reports:

he Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6225 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage, has closed. A note on the door, as seen on Monday, Jan. 12, thanked “valued customers” for years of patronage and encouraged them to visit the St. Joseph location. The note was signed: “With love, The Portage Moe’s Southwest Grill Team.” A spokesperson for GoToFoods, Moe’s parent company, said the Moe’s in Portage was independently owned and operated. “A number of factors go into the decision to close a location,” the spokesperson said. “Moe’s Southwest Grill continues to grow, opening new restaurants across the country.”

Read More: Walk In And Walk Out At New Cashierless Store In Kalamazoo

Read More: Walk In And Walk Out At New Cashierless Store In Kalamazoo

Moe's is known for their burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and more but they weren't able to generate enough love to stay open in Portage. They are now encouraging those who would like Moe's to head to St Joe as this is the nearest location and the only location remining in Southwest Michigan. The next closest location after that is in Angola, Indiana.