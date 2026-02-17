Michigan Law Bans Cell Phones In School Starting Fall 2026

Once upon a time, the only way for you to speak with someone was in person, meaning one of you had to travel to the other or send a letter in order to communicate. Then eventually things began to evolve and the telephone was created. Eventually every home would be equipped with a landline phone and answering machine, now they are like ancient history.

The late 90s saw technology take communication to the next level as pagers made it to where you could reach someone while on the go. Then came the invention of the cell phone which had an antenna attached to it and it cost a fortune. Then before we knew it there were several different types of smart phones which led to the explosion of touch screen cell phones.

In today's world, everybody has a touch screen smartphone which is basically like having an entire desktop computer in their pocket. The other part about this technological expansion with cell phones is that kids are now living a different childhood where most of their life lives online or through a screen. This has caused an increase in distractions for students in the classroom. Michigan lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer are deciding to do something about it with a new law.

Do You Think Cellphone Use Should Be Banned In Schools? Why Or Why Not?

CBS Detroit reports:

A statewide ban on student use of cell phones during K-12 class time has been approved, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing the legislation Tuesday in Lansing. It will take effect with the 2026-27 school year, notwithstanding any local rules that individual school districts may have imposed in the meantime. The intention is to prohibit all K-12 public school students from using smartphones during classroom hours except for specific circumstances that include lesson assignments. Students are generally allowed to use their devices in between classes and during lunch. There are exceptions for medical reasons and for emergencies; a flip-style phone that cannot access the internet will be allowed.

The law states that Michigan schools must implement a base cellphone usage plan that limits the time students can use their handheld devices. Students will be allowed to use those devices during times outside of the classroom. There is also language written in the law that says school districts may impose stricter guidelines if they so choose.