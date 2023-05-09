If the movie A River Runs Through It taught me anything its that fly fishing is considered more of an artform than a sport.

Given the fact that I've only been fishing literally once in my lifetime, I'm probably a ways away from dipping my toes into the world of fly fishing but I'm absolutely fascinated by it!

Get our free mobile app

According to the Pure Michigan website The Mitten has, "more miles of rivers and lakes to fly fish than anywhere in the United States." So much so, numerous publications like Field and Stream magazine have named Michigan the best fly fishing state in the country!

It seems if there were ever a place to learn fly fishing, it would be Michigan. With roughly 20,000 miles of trout waters, where does one go to wade? Here are some of the Michigan DNR's favorite spots for beginners:

Photo by Greysen Johnson on Unsplash Photo by Greysen Johnson on Unsplash loading...

Au Sable River - Lower

This river is on ever fly fisherman's Pure Michigan bucket list. The river is stocked with tiny trout to begin with so if you can learn to fly fish here, you can successfully fly fish anywhere according to David Humphries at Guide Recommended.

Pere Marquette River

This river is considered to be the birthplace of brown trout in the United States. In this river you'll find all fish big and small; everything from minnow to salmon, steelhead and brown trout. You're bound to catch something, no matter the time of the year!

Dowagiac River

Located in Van Buren County, the river is home to both steelhead and brown trout. A nice gradient makes wading easy and Guide Recommended say the best fishing is found right outside Niles.