Why is Mosquito Season Worse in Michigan This Year?

If you feel like mosquitos are worse this year, it is not your imagination. Over time mosquito season from the Ohio Valley up to Michigan has increased quite a bit. Mosquitoes are thriving in our area for up to 21 days longer this year. We are seeing more mosquitos and for longer periods. SSP Innovations created maps showing areas of high humidity, wetlands, average rain, and heat at night. When those maps are layered together, they perfectly reflect the areas of bad mosquito areas. The same website created the map below to show how bad the mosquitos are in the U.S.

Scientists have found that climate change is the reason behind a longer and more intense mosquito season. Summers are getting longer by 4 days every decade on average according to Northrop Grumman. For example, we will experience 8 more days of Summer weather in 2024 compared to the summer of 2004. Mosquitos love hot and humid conditions according to YaleClimateConnections.org,

Mosquitoes require warm, humid conditions between about 50 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fun Facts about Mosquitos

Mosquitoes thrive and multiply in warm, wet, and humid conditions.

On average, summer weather increases by 4 days every 10 years.

