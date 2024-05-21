4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Michigan Unless You Love Mosquitoes

Do you get bit by mosquitoes more than people around you? It might be the color that you're wearing. Yes, apparently that's a thing.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying, they're dangerous. These are the most deadly bugs on the planet. Over 600,000 people died due to Malaria in 2021 alone. Scientists have discovered that once a mosquito senses a human nearby, it flies toward specific colors.

Michigan Mosquitoes are attracted to these 4 colors Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Four Colors That Attract Mosquitoes

Red

Orange

Black

Cyan

mosquitoes, red, orange, black, cyan Canva loading...

How is this possible? A professor of biology at the University of Washington named Jeffrey Riffell explained it like this to Outbreak News Today,

When they smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them.

If your favorite color is purple, like mine, you're in good hands. Mosquitoes tend to avoid purple, green, blue, and white. Cyan is greenish-blue, so that's confusing. Apparently, mosquitoes are better with color pallets than I am.

As we are flying into mosquitoes' peak season regardless of what color of clothing you're wearing, keep in mind that mosquito nets and repellents are still important to prevent bites. You should also consider wearing long pants and/or long sleeves to prevent bits. However, getting rid of mosquito breeding grounds may be the best way to avoid bites. Standing water in outdoor containers like plant pots, old tires, toys, etc will attract lots of mosquitos.

READ MORE: ALLIGATOR IN KENT LAKE IS SCARING THE HECK OUT OF MILFORD TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate Some plants are pretty, some are fragrant, but these plants also keep those pesky mosquitoes away. Gallery Credit: Photo: Wallmart