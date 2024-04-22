The World’s Deadliest Bug Will Soon Swarm Michigan

We are going to see swarms of these deadly insects in Michigan this summer. Are you ready?

I am shocked that bees or hornets weren't the number 1 or number 2 most deadly insects. In case you haven't guessed it, we're talking about mosquitos. These tiny flying bugs have a surprisingly large impact on the world according to Discover Wildlife,

Not only are mosquitos responsible for more human fatalities a year than any other animal (including ourselves) but their effects have shaped human history, precipitating the rise and fall of colonies and empires.

Mosquitos can be active in Michigan from March to November. However, the months of June through September are when these bad boys are at their peak. Why should we be concerned about mosquitos? They carry and pass on multiple deadly diseases. The biggest one would be Malaria. Malaria killed over 600,000 people in 2021 alone.

How to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Let's start with insect repellents that have been EPA-registered. Click here for the full list.

If you're spending lots of time hanging out in your back yard a mosquito net will go a long way to keep you protected.

You should also consider wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts if you're going to be in mosquito-rich areas.

The CDC has a list of steps on how to prevent mosquito bites when camping or traveling abroad as well as how to keep your children safe. Get all of that info by clicking here.

