Minimum wage workers in Michigan will see more money in their paychecks with one major increase coming soon.

Canva Canva loading...

Minimum Wage Workers In Michigan To Receive 2 Pay Raises In 2025

As federal law mandates, the minimum wage is the lowest amount an employer can pay their employee. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, which hasn’t changed since 2009. However, the minimum can vary at the state level and Michigan's minimum wage is set to see 2 more increases in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The current minimum wage in Michigan is $10.33, but it will rise after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July that the state's minimum wage laws were installed unconstitutionally in 2018. The court issued a follow-up ruling directing the state treasurer to determine a new minimum wage adjusted for inflation from Jan. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2024.

One primary reason for raising the minimum wage is to ensure that people working full-time jobs can afford necessities like food and housing. Several major companies, such as Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Bank of America, have announced that they are going above Michigan's minimum wage and have increased pay for their employees.

The $10.33 minimum wage will increase to $10.56 on Jan. 1 and then $12.48 on Feb. 21st. The figure will rise yearly and reach $14.97 by February 2028, followed by annual inflation adjustments determined by the state treasurer. The tipped minimum wage will also increase on February 21st to $5.99 an hour and the minimum wage for minors will be $10.61.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins