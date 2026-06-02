Several products have been recalled from major retail stores in Michigan recently as a result of a previous powdered milk recall. Michigan shoppers are being warned about the latest products pulled from shelves.

Walmart, Costco Recall Frozen Food In Michigan Over Salmonella

A popular frozen food item is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall is one of many linked to California Dairies Inc.'s recall of its powdered milk, per a press release.

As of May 18, 2026, 10 products had been recalled with the California Dairies Inc. milk powder recall because they used the powdered milk as an ingredient or repackaged it and sold it, per the FDA. The product was distributed nationwide to retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and more. Here's what to look for:

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Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread is recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination in the seasoning and includes the following products:

Product: Motor City Pizza Co. Five Cheese Bread Single Pack

UPC CODE: 8 70375 00511 1

Sell By Dates: 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027

Product: Motor City Pizza Co. Five Cheese Bread Two Pack

UPC CODE: 8 70375 00509 8

Sell By Dates: 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027.

You are advised not to consume products affected by the recall. If you want more information about the recall or to explore your options for a potential refund, you can contact Champion Foods customer service via email at info@championfoods.com.

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