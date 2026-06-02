Particles from a massive dust storm in North Africa are now crossing the Atlantic and moving toward the Midwest. While this Saharan dust often produces vivid orange sunsets and help suppress tropical storms, what can we expect here in Michigan?

Here's What You Need to Know:

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If it's not haze from Canadian wildfires, it's dust traveling nearly 5,000 miles across the globe to Michigan.

Seriously, we get some wacky weather phenomenon here in Michigan. In fact, the Northern Lights are predicted to give a stellar light show later this week and today everyone is talking about the fiery meteor that lit up the skies on Monday night, June 1.

Now, according to a post from Indiana Weather Online, we could really be in for a show later this week:

Our first wave of Saharan dust is working its way across the Atlantic and Caribbean right now...This dust originated as a dust storm over the Saharan desert in Northern Africa...We can see the effects of dust from vivid orange sunsets and quieter tropics as this dust can limit tropical development!

Will This Dust Affect Air Quality?

Thankfully, the weather experts say the dust will be so high up in the atmosphere (10-15,000' high) that weather quality will remain unaffected. In fact, Indiana Weather Online says dust making its way from the Sahara to the Midwest is actually pretty common in summer months.

Will We See the Dust in Michigan?

Our friends with Michigan Storm Chasers say it's unlikely the dust will make its way to Michigan this time:

While we are unlikely to see impacts here in Michigan, this dust can do many things in the environment such as Suppress tropical development... Create VIVID sunsets... Create poor air quality in extreme cases

These 5 Michigan Weather Records May Never Be Broken These five weather records that have happened in Michigan are so extreme there's a good chance they'll never be broken again. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh