Michigan Restaurant Named One Of USA Today’s Best Burger Joints
There's no shortage of drive-thru burger joints in Michigan that serve a quick, convenient, and predictable burger. But if you're looking to sink your teeth into a juicy, handmade burger, you'll find one of the nation's best burgers at one spot in the Great Lakes state.
Michigan Restaurant Named One Of USA Today's Best Burger Joints
USA Today picked the best burgers in America worth a road trip for the most mouthwateringly juicy and well-seasoned burgers. And one ridiculously tasty Michigan burger joint makes the Top 15.
Little Ghost in Ferndale offers a simple yet flavor-packed menu. USA Today says:
"From the owners of Detroit’s Grey Ghost, which has served one of the city's best restaurant burgers for a decade, comes Little Ghost, a recently opened outpost that has carved one of the most beloved additions to the Grey Ghost menu into its own business: The Ghost Burger."
Make your Ghost Burger a double or go meatless with the Quinoa burger. And don't forget to add a side of crispy fries with fancy sauce. And Little Ghost doesn't just offer America's best burger. Try the Nashville Chicken sandwich, loaded hot dogs with whipped cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, pepper jam, and cheddar. Or a tasty Filet-O-Ghost, 6 oz battered cod filet with shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, and American cheese.
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Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill