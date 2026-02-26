McDonald’s Bringing New Menu Item To Michigan Locations

For as long as I can remember, McDonald's has been one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in not only America but the entire world. Everyone was eating Big Macs, chicken McNuggets, and enjoying Mcflurries. They boast about how they have served well over a billion customers some of their favorite menu items for decades.

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, McDonald's has seen their numbers fall naturally as more competition has arisen and people have become more serious about their health. While fast food restaurants like McDonald's may be convenient, they aren't the healthiest option either. There have also been many horror stories about how people feel after eating at McDonald's and how the kitchens are handled.

Even though there has been a significant amount of people who have stopped eating McDonald's, there's still a large majority of people who visit the golden arches. Some people are only going to eat the same items every time as that is what draws them in but others are intrigued by the new items McDonald's continues to create. McDonald's lovers in Michigan will be able to enjoy their biggest burger beginning in March.

When Was The Last Time You Went To McDonald's? What Did You Order?

Yahoo reports:

McDonald's is bringing something big to its U.S. menu. After being available in international markets, the Big Arch burger has made its way stateside. It becomes available in the United States for a limited time starting March 3. Touted as McDonald's "biggest and boldest burger yet," the sandwich has two quarter-pound beef patties, surrounded by three slices of melted white cheddar cheese and topped with lettuce, pickles, crispy and slivered onions, and Big Arch Sauce, described by McDonald’s as "a tangy, creamy sauce with a perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors.” The burger comes on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun. It is a permanent item on McDonald’s menu in the U.K. and has been offered in Canada, Germany, Portugal, France and Switzerland.

Read More: Louie’s Annual Gumbo Cook Off Returns To Kalamazoo For 20th Year

Read More: Louie’s Annual Gumbo Cook Off Returns To Kalamazoo For 20th Year

The shocking part about this is that the burger alone could cost somewhere between $10-$11 but each individual location will price the burger themselves. I almost forgot, the Big Arch is expected to be about 1,057 which is more than double the amount in a Big Mac!

2026 Brings Ten Big Changes To McDonald's Nothing ever stays the same and fast food staple McDonald's is proof. While you are trying to live up to those New Year's resolutions, McDonald's will be making some changes of its own. Here is a list of the ten biggest changes. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens

Fascinating McDonald's Restaurants Around The World Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll